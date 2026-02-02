KTR alleges political vendetta behind SIT probe on KCR

Hyderabad: BRS Working President KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Sunday accused the Congress government of pursuing political vendetta and diversionary tactics through the Special Investigation Team (SIT) inquiry against former Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR).

Speaking to the media, along with senior party leaders after KCR’s questioning by the SIT, KTR said the two years of Congress rule in Telangana could be summed up in three words — diversion, subversion and perversion. He alleged that the government was deliberately deflecting public attention from its failures by indulging in what he termed “perverted politics”.

KTR claimed that the SIT failed to follow legal provisions, including norms under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). He pointed out that although KCR was not legally bound to appear in person, he chose to cooperate fully with the inquiry to uphold constitutional values and the rule of law. Citing judicial precedents, KTR said questioning could have been conducted at KCR’s residence, yet the former Chief Minister voluntarily appeared and answered all queries in detail.

He asserted that the inquiry made it evident to senior police officials, including the DGP and SIT members, that no wrongdoing occurred during the BRS regime. KTR accused the Congress government of fueling rumours, selective leaks and speculative narratives over the past two years to malign KCR and his administration.

Appealing to the media, KTR urged journalists not to rely on unofficial leaks and said authorities should issue formal statements if they had credible findings. Attempting to defame KCR, he said, was “like spitting at the sun”.

KTR alleged that the renewed focus on the case coincided with municipal elections and was aimed at disrupting the BRS’s grassroots campaign. He questioned the independence of the SIT and whether it was acting under political pressure.

Reiterating that KCR enjoyed immense public respect, KTR said the BRS would continue to cooperate with the probe. He also questioned Congress’ “double standards” over protests when central agencies summoned its leaders, and thanked party cadres for statewide demonstrations in support of KCR.