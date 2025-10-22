  • Menu
KTR and Harish Rao meets KCR to discuss on Jubilee Hills by-poll

Hyderabad: In a significant development ahead of the Jubilee Hills by-election, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) chief K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) convened a crucial meeting with the party's working president, K. T. Rama Rao (KTR), and former minister Harish Rao at the Erravelli farmhouse on Wednesday morning.

The discussions reportedly focused on formulating campaign strategies, including road shows, for the upcoming by-poll. Additionally, the leaders addressed key political issues and the concern of potential defections among MLAs from the party.

Tomorrow (Thursday), KCR is set to meet with the Jubilee Hills in-charge to provide further direction regarding their campaign strategies in the constituency, underscoring the urgency and importance of the meeting.

