KTR blasts Centre over Mehul Choksi
Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao lambasted the BJP-led Union government over the withdrawal of Interpol Red Corner Notice (RCN) issued against Mehul Choksi, the key accused in the Punjab National Bank loan fraud case.
KTR took a jibe at the government and wondered whether there was a special exemption for all fraudsters from Gujarat.
The minister tweeted "Mehul Choksi Bhai", yet another cousin of Raja Satya Harishchandra, who only committed a small bank fraud of Rs.13,500 crore given an NoC allowing him to travel scot-free".
