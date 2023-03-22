  • Menu
KTR blasts Centre over Mehul Choksi

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao lambasted the BJP-led Union government over the withdrawal of Interpol Red Corner Notice (RCN) issued against Mehul Choksi, the key accused in the Punjab National Bank loan fraud case.

KTR took a jibe at the government and wondered whether there was a special exemption for all fraudsters from Gujarat.

The minister tweeted "Mehul Choksi Bhai", yet another cousin of Raja Satya Harishchandra, who only committed a small bank fraud of Rs.13,500 crore given an NoC allowing him to travel scot-free".

