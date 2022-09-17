KTR calls Amit Shah 'divisive' after comparing him with Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

Hyderabad: Targeting the BJP-led Central government yet again, Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Saturday compared current Union Home Minister Amit Shah with former home minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, saying that while the latter wanted to 'unite and integrate', Shah only wanted to 'divide and bully.'

"74 years ago, A Union Home Minister came to UNITE & INTEGRATE The People of Telangana into Indian union, Today A Union Home Minister has come to DIVIDE & BULLY The People of Telangana & their state Govt," said his tweet.

"That's why I say, India needs decisive policies, not divisive politics," added KTR.

The Minister on Saturday unfurled the national flag at Rajanna-Sircilla district Collectorate office premises in celebration of 'Telangana Unity Day'.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday greeted the people of Telangana, Hyderabad-Karnataka, and Marathwada on 'Hyderabad Liberation Day' and hailed them for their courageous fight against the atrocities of the 'Razakars' to merge the region into the Union of India.

"There was a demand of the region that Hyderabad Liberation Day is celebrated with the approval of the government. But unfortunately, 75 years gone by, those who ruled here did not dare to celebrate Hyderabad Liberation Day because of vote bank politics," Amit Shah remarked.