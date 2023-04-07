KTR calls Singareni employees to hold protests against Centre’s decision of coal block auction

Hyderabad: Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visiti to Hyderabad on Saturday, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi has decided to protest against the Centre on privatisation of coal mines especially the Singareni. In this regard, the IT and MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao who is also the working president of BRS has called for a massive protest on the same day opposing the auction of coal blocks in Telangana.



The BRS working president has recalled the PM's promise during his last visit to Ramagundam dated on November 11, 2022 where he has said that Singareni would not be privatised, and accused him of not standing by his assurance.

He called for the people and Singareni workers to organise protests against the Centre's decision to auction coal blocks in Sattupalli Block 3, Shravan Palli, Penagadapa, which is scheduled to take place from March 29 to May 30.

The BRS leader also demanded that the auctioning process be rolled back and the coal blocks be allocated to SCCL without auctioning. according to KTR, the party leaders, activists, and Singareni employees will stage dharna against the Union Government in Mancherial, Kothagudem, and Ramagundam on April 8.