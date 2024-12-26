KTR Condemns Arrest of Errolla Srinivas, Calls it an Unjust Act

Hyderabad: Former Telangana Minister K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) has strongly condemned the arrest of Errolla Srinivas, calling it an unjust and brutal action. KTR claimed that the arrest was a result of Srinivas questioning the government's failure to fulfill its promises.

Speaking out against the action, KTR accused the authorities of fabricating false cases and attempting to intimidate individuals by making arrests without issuing proper notices. He further emphasized that these actions were aimed at silencing those who were asking critical questions regarding the government's performance.

KTR demanded the immediate release of Srinivas and stated, "There is no one in Telangana who is afraid of such arrests. These are clear attempts to suppress the voice of the people, but they will not succeed."