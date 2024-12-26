Live
- Preparing for Kumbh Mela 2025: Tips for Spiritual Growth and Mental Readiness
- PM Modi to oversee e-distribution of 58 lakh property cards across 50,000 villages
- Boxing Day 2024: Heartfelt Wishes, Messages, and Inspiring Quotes to Share
- Allu Arvind Thanks Government for Meeting, Assures Action on Preventing Incidents Like Sandhya Theater Tragedy
- Debate Erupts Over 'Dammunte Pattukora Shekavattu' Song from Pushpa 2
- Boxing Day 2024: Why Do We Celebrate It? History, Significance, and Celebration
- Veer Bal Diwas 2024: Inspiring Wishes, Messages, and Quotes to Share
- Congress' Belagavi session: Country facing several issues, says KC Venugopal
- 4th Test: Bumrah leads India’s fightback as Smith’s 68 not out takes Australia to 311/6
- Lalu Prasad slams Nitish govt for lathi-charge on BPSC candidates
Just In
KTR Condemns Arrest of Errolla Srinivas, Calls it an Unjust Act
Former Telangana Minister K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) has strongly condemned the arrest of Errolla Srinivas, calling it an unjust and brutal action.
Hyderabad: Former Telangana Minister K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) has strongly condemned the arrest of Errolla Srinivas, calling it an unjust and brutal action. KTR claimed that the arrest was a result of Srinivas questioning the government's failure to fulfill its promises.
Speaking out against the action, KTR accused the authorities of fabricating false cases and attempting to intimidate individuals by making arrests without issuing proper notices. He further emphasized that these actions were aimed at silencing those who were asking critical questions regarding the government's performance.
KTR demanded the immediate release of Srinivas and stated, "There is no one in Telangana who is afraid of such arrests. These are clear attempts to suppress the voice of the people, but they will not succeed."