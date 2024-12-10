Live
- Over 2 crore SC, ST farmers have got funds under PM-KISAN scheme: Centre
- Top 10 Countries With Most Gold Reserves 2024: India Rises in Rankings
- Karnataka Protests: Belagavi Turns into Battlefield Over Lingayat Panchmasali Reservation Demand
- Bihar: Student leader Dilip Kumar, arrested during BPSC protest, granted bail
- Mumbai Kurla Accident: BEST Bus Driver Sanjay More Reveals Details to Police About Fatal Crash
- Bengal school job case: CBI plea to court for formation of medical board for accused
- Trump's sweeping changes could be an uphill climb, reckon experts
- Tensions Flare Outside Mohan Babu's Home in Hyderabad
- BJP candidate files papers for Rajya Sabha bypoll in Haryana
- KTR Criticizes Opposition Over Telangana Talli Statue Remarks
Just In
KTR Criticizes Opposition Over Telangana Talli Statue Remarks
Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) took a strong stance against opposition parties over the controversy surrounding the Telangana Talli statue.
Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) took a strong stance against opposition parties over the controversy surrounding the Telangana Talli statue. Speaking at a recent event, KTR stated, "The people gave us power to change the fate of Telangana, not to change the mother."
He pointed out that a golden-hued statue of Telangana Talli already stands in front of the Amarajyoti memorial. "Why can't a Bahujan mother wear gold? The current statue doesn't represent Telangana Talli; it's Congress' version of a mother. Does the mother change with the ruling party?" KTR asked, dismissing the opposition’s claims as unfounded.
KTR’s remarks come after Congress leaders accused the BRS government of altering Telangana's cultural symbols for political reasons. He rejected these accusations, reaffirming that the BRS is focused on the state’s development and preserving its cultural identity.
This ongoing debate about the Telangana Talli statue is part of the broader political rivalry between the BRS and Congress as the state elections approach, with discussions surrounding Telangana's identity and governance taking center stage.