KTR dares CM Revanth for lie detector test in ACB, ED cases

Hyderabad: The BRS working president, KT Rama Rao, on Thursday dared Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to come for a lie detector test on the ACB and ED cases.

Talking to reporters after coming out of the ED office, he referred to an article in a vernacular daily that Rs 8 crore was being spent on the inquiry. “I have seen in papers that the inquiry will cost Rs 8 crore. Since Revanth has ACB and ED cases, he has imposed the same cases on me. If he comes for a lie detector test, Rs 8 crore to 10 crore can be saved, and a bonus can be given to 500 more farmers. Revanth, come, let us sit before a judge or at your Jubilee Hills palace. We both have cases; let us have lie detector tests. It will be finished with an expenditure of just Rs 20 lakh. The vendetta politics is not right. I am ready for a lie detector test. People will see this and they will know who has done what,” said Rao.

KTR said he would come for inquiry irrespective of how many times the ED calls him. “Ultimately justice will win. We have confidence in judges. We have not committed any mistake, nor will we commit one; not a single rupee of corruption was involved. I have said I will cooperate wholeheartedly and fully. I am going to be there whenever they are going to call,” he said.

Rao said there was no corruption at all in the case. “If money is safe, where is laundering? As a law-abiding citizen, the Constitution gives me my right. I am more than happy to answer if there are more questions. There is not a single rupee corruption. There is nothing in the case,” KTR asserted. Earlier in the day, before going to the ED office, he said, “Hosting Formula E in Hyderabad remains one of my most cherished decisions as a minister. Not a single rupee was misappropriated, and every rupee is accounted for. The pride I felt, witnessing international racers and E-Mobility industry leaders praise our city, is memorable.

The money (Rs 46 crore) was paid to Formula E Operations Limited (FEO) through a transparent bank-to-bank transaction. Not a single rupee was misappropriated; every rupee is accounted for. If anything, the shortsightedness of CM Revanth Reddy and his thoughtless, unilateral decision to cancel the second year of the event has caused a loss to the exchequer.”