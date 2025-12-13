KTR declares countdown for end of Cong rule has begun in villages

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Friday said that the Congress party’s failure to win even half of the seats and losses in many places by margins of just 10 or 20 votes indicate that the countdown for the end of Congress rule in villages has begun.

Congratulating party supporters on their Gram Panchayat election victories, Rama Rao said the results clearly reflected that even after two years, rural voters have not forgotten Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s alleged deceptions, including the unfulfilled six guarantees, pension hike betrayals, the unimplemented Mahalaxmi scheme, and false promises of a tola of gold.

“Heartfelt congratulations to the BRS supporters who fought valiantly and won as sarpanches and ward members in the first phase of the panchayat elections, despite the acts of violence perpetrated by the ruling Congress party,” said Rama Rao.

He added that although the Chief Minister campaigned across districts under the guise of election tours, the Congress party could not secure even 44% of the seats they contested, demonstrating growing public discontent against the government.

Initially, the panchayat elections were projected to favour the ruling party, but the results proved that the people are completely fed up with Revanth Reddy’s administrative failures, he said.

KTR asserted that the first phase results show that the BRS is the only viable alternative in Telangana, and that the BJP has no significant presence in the state. He highlighted that voters, especially farmers, remember the hardships faced while obtaining urea, the bogus promises of bonuses, and difficulties in selling harvested crops.

“This is just the beginning; the decline of the Congress party, which started with the panchayat elections, is set to deepen in the coming days. From Adilabad to Alampur, the pink flag will undoubtedly fly in every upcoming elections,” KTR said.