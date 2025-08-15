KTR demands repairs to Kaleshwaram, other projects

Hyderabad: Pointing out that danger bells rang for irritation projects like Jurala, Manjeera and Singur in the recent times, BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Thursday demanded the government to take up repairs at all the projects including Kaleshwaram on war footing.

The BRS leader said that the Congress and BJP leaders who pretend that there was nothing wrong if repairs were carried out at other projects were throwing mud at Kaleshwaram, which is proof of their double-standards.

Rama Rao said that it was extremely wicked to make a fuss about damage to two pillars of Medigadda barrage and appoint a commission on that issue. It’s a fact that repairs were inevitable when projects were constructed, he added. Will the project remain intact when the rope of gate number 9 in the Jurala project breaks and the ropes of other gates get weakened? “Can the Manjeera, which supplies drinking water to twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad survive when the State Dam Safety Organization’s expert team does not heed the warning that the Manjeera Barrage was in danger? Will the same NDSA warning that danger bells were ringing for the Singur Dam also be ignored and the future of the project questioned,” questioned Rao.

Four crore people of the state would not keep quiet when there is rule for Jurala, Manjeera, and Singur and another for Medigadda Barrage. That is, four crore people will not be satisfied. All projects must be repaired on a war footing. Any project that satisfies the needs of people for irrigation and drinking water must be protected like the blink of an eye, he said.