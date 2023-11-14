KTR dubs Congress as ‘scamgress’

Hyderabad: The BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Monday called upon the people to decide between Congress and power, Rythu Bandhu and Raabandu (vultures) and schemes and scams.

KTR addressed a big gathering during the road show at Parigi on Monday. Speaking at a roadshow, Rao said that the Congress in Telangana has many Chief Minister candidates including Jana Reddy who was not even contesting in the election. Addressing the gathering, KTR asked “Do you want a sealed cover CM? What do you want? Current or Congress, Rythu Bandhu or Rabandu (vultures), schemes or scams?”

The BRS leader said that the Karnataka farmers were coming to Telangana and saying that it was a mistake to elect Congress in their State which only worsened the current problem. Rao said that the minorities were still living in poverty because Congress just used them for their benefit and saw them as a vote bank. He added that CM KChandrashekar Rao worked for the welfare of the minorities by setting up educational institutions, giving scholarships, allotting the highest minority budget and introducing schemes which uplifted the minority communities. “To suppress the voice of KCR, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Union Ministers and CMs of different States were coming to Telangana and Rahul Gandhi from Delhi and DK Shivkumar from Karnataka were also coming here. But a lion-like KCR will fight it alone,” said Rao.

Highlighting the BRS schemes that have been implemented until now, Rao said that KCR introduced the Dalit Bandhu scheme for the upliftment of the Dalit community, increased the reservations of the tribal community from 6 per cent to 10 per cent, set up 1,001 Gurukul schools across the State, provided scholarships for students who aspire to study abroad, and resolved water and current problems.