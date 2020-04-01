KTR extend thanks to Ramoji Rao for donating Rs 10 crore to Telangana

TRS working president and minister KT Rama Rao thanked media baron Ramoji Rao for donating Rs 10 crore to Telangana to help the government to fight against coronavirus.

Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, KTR said that he is extending thanks to Ramoji Rao for announcing Rs 10 crore donation to Chief Minister Relief Fund (CMRF).

On Tuesday, the minister reviewed the measures initiated by the Sircilla district administration to curb the spread of the disease and directed the officials to ensure that 1,032 persons were in quarantine till April 7. He also warned to suspend the passports of those who violate the quarantine orders.

