KTR in Delhi to Discuss Allegations of Tender Irregularities

K.T. Rama Rao (KTR), Chairperson of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), is currently in Delhi for a packed schedule, including a press conference at 11 AM today. The BRS leader is expected to address a variety of political issues, particularly allegations concerning irregularities in the tendering process for the Amrut Yojana, a central government initiative aimed at providing clean drinking water to urban areas.

Yesterday, KTR met with Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, where they reportedly discussed several governance matters. However, KTR's primary concern appears to be allegations of corruption in the tendering process for the Amrit Yojana, which he claims were manipulated by certain individuals.

KTR has specifically pointed to Srujan Reddy, a relative of Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, accusing him of influencing the tender process to favour specific contractors through illegal means.

During today's press conference, KTR is expected to call for a thorough investigation into these allegations and emphasise the importance of transparency and accountability in public procurement.