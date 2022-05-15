KTR inaugurates Buddhavanam project

Nagarjunsagar: Minister for IT and MA&UD KT Rama Rao on Saturday stated that the government will invite the Buddhist countries to invest for further development of Buddhavanam, the largest museum in Asia.

KTR along with legislative Council Chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy, Minister for Energy Srinivas Goud, Home Minister Mohamood Ali, Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy, Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav and Labor Minister Mallareddy inaugurated the Buddhavanam at Sriparvataram in Nagarjunasagar.

Addressing the gathering at the auditorium of the Mahasthupa in Buddhavanam, KTR said that India is the birthplace of the Buddha and was well-known in the world and that Buddha was proud to be born in a country where Buddhism had spread to other countries. It is a proud moment to construct world class Buddhavanam in Nagarjunsagar of Telangana where Acharya Nagarjuna, known as the second Buddha, walked here and propagated Buddhism throughout India and abroad from here.

He appreciated Mallepally Lakshmaiah and Archeologist Nagireddy over shaping Buddhavanam as per the aspirations of CM KCR. He said that Buddhavanam was on 274 acres while constructions were done on only 90 acres. KTR said he would work hard to secure funding for further development. He invited Buddhist countries to invest in the region.

He suggested the District Collector Prashant Jeevan Patil, Tourism Minister Srinivas Goud and Special Officer Mallepally Lakshmaiah to make good videos, brochures and films on the serene atmosphere of the area, the green hills and the water in the middle of the land. He said that as representatives of the state of Telangana, those responsible have to visit Buddhist countries such as China, Taiwan, Japan, Korea, Thailand, Sri Lanka and invite interested ambassadors to visit Buddhavanam.

He directed Mallepally Lakshmaiah, District Collector Patil to prepare a memento related to this area and handed it over to the foreign visitors to promote the importance of the area.

The IT Minister said Buddhist spiritual guru Dalai Lama would once be invited to events to be held within the premises of Buddhavanam with the permission of CM KCR. He advised the concerned officials to conduct Buddhist ceremonies in Buddhavanam throughout the year without fail.

It is well and good If any interested comes forward to set up a Buddhist Private University in Nagarjunsagar and is advised to make plans with the Minister of Education.

There is a scope for employment opportunities in religious tourism and trade, if any enthusiasts come up with good project on Public- Private Partnership.

He said if guest houses and cottages like Vijayavihar are built, the youth here will get employment and businesses will flourish.

District Collector Prashant Jeevan Patil, local legislators Nomula Bhagat, MLC MC Kotireddy, TSTDC Chairman Srinivas Gupta, Dudimetla Balraj Yadav, Buddhavanam Special officer Mallepally Lakshmaiah, Tourism corporation MD Manohar, Archaeologist Shiva Nagi Reddy, Nandikonda Municipality Chairperson Karna Anusha Reddy and others participated in Buddhavanam inauguration.