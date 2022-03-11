Hyderabad: KTR inaugurates Uppal theme park

Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao on Friday inaugurated Uppal theme park and vaikunta dhamam here under Uppal assembly constituency.





The minister also conducted bhoomi puja for STP plant in HMT Nagar in Nacharam.





Speaking after the inaugural event, the minister said the Telangana government headed by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao does not resort to divisive politics by creating a rift among people on the basis of religion.



He was speaking after participating in the inaugural function and foundation stone laying ceremony of various developmental works in Uppal constituency.