KTR keeps mum on Kavitha’s suspension

Hyderabad: The BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Monday refused to comment on the suspension of party leader and his sister Kalvakuntla Kavitha stating that action was already taken and there was nothing more to elaborate on it.

The BRS working president was responding to a question on Kavitha making specific charges against him, Rama Rao said, “Once action has been taken, there is nothing further there I can add or comment.

Whatever had to be discussed had been discussed in the party. Action has been taken, once action has been taken there is nothing further that I can add or comment.

Because whatever had to be discussed internally in party forums we have done that, we have acted. Therefore after the action has been taken there is nothing further for me to comment or elaborate on that,” said KTR.