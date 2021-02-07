KTR likely to speak in crucial TRS meet today

Hyderabad: Amid much talk of change of guard in the Telangana Government, TRS working president KT Rama Rao is likely to deliver a political speech in the crucial State Executive convened by party supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday to discuss the fast political developments taking place in the State.

KTR will speak on the party strategy to be adopted in the ensuing MLC elections to two MLC seats from Graduate constituencies and local body elections to seven municipalities, including Warangal and Khammam Corporations. "In every TRS state Executive, KCR would only deliver speech and he will only give directions to the leaders," a senior leader said but this time, KTR is likely to make his political observations and direct leaders to work hard for victory of TRS in the upcoming elections, including by-elections to the Nagarjuna Sagar assembly constituency.

KCR will concentrate more on explaining the political challenges before TRS, countering BJP which emerged as a strong political force in Telangana in recent times and the TRS role in national politics. KTR will also make some political observations in the meeting. "KTR is preparing reports on different political issues and the same will be presented in the meeting," said a party insider

The party will also adopt a few resolutions aiming to speed up political activity in the state in the wake of reports that 'one nation one election' will be held in 2022. A brainstorming session will be held on the political status in the state and in the country. The TRS chief will also enquire about the political developments in some districts with some senior leaders.