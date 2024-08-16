KTR picks holes in TG govt claims on Rs 2L loan waiver

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Thursday demanded the government explain how the loan waiver of Rs 2 lakh was possible with just Rs 17,900 crore when the Rs 1 lakh loan waiver cost the BRS government an amount of Rs 17,000 crore.

Rama Rao accused the Congress of deceiving farmers with the promise of Rs 2 lakh loan waiver.

KTR recalled Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's words during the election campaign, which raised farmers' hopes by encouraging them to take Rs 2 lakh loans, assuring that they would be waived off. They said that they will waive the entire loan simultaneously on December 9, but eight months after coming to power, they have flooded lakhs of farmers with many restrictions and conditions, said KTR.

Rao said that with today's loan waiver, they have once again proved that Congress means cheating.

He said that the Telangana farmers will never forgive the CM who cheated them in the name of a loan waiver.

The farmers who are not given a loan waiver will surely hit the roads tomorrow. He asked whether half of the farmers would be disqualified with today's loan waiver.