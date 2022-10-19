KTR reaches out man who lost both hands in electrical mishap

Hyderabad: In a noble gesture, IT Minister KT Rama Rao has exrended a helping hand to a man who lost both his hands in an electrical accident last year and was facing severe hardships since then.



Man identified as Satyanarayana of Gajularamaram and his family had been struggling to make ends meet after losing both hands in an electrical accident in May 2021. With him not being able to work and earn, his wife took up work and the responsibility of the family, while his 5-year-old daughter was taking care of Satyanarayana and even feeding him meals.



A desperate Satyanarayana had appealed to the Telangana government to grant him a disability pension as he was unable to get any job after losing both his hands. He also requested a place to live citing that his family was unable to pay the house rent with his wife being the sole breadwinner.

On coming to know about the family's struggle through the media, Rama Rao stepped forward to support them. Satyanarayana was allotted a house in Chittaramma Basti, Balanagar, built under the Telangana government's 2BHK Housing Scheme and he will also be given a pension granted for Persons With Disabilities.

The benefits were extended to him by the officials of the District Collectorate, Medchal-Malkajgiri on the instructions of Rama Rao.