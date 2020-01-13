KTR reviews election campaign in Andole

Jogipet: TRS working president KT Rama Rao reviewed the party position in the forthcoming municipal elections for Andole seat at Telangana Bhavan on Sunday. After observing the aspirant candidates' list, he made suggestions to the local MLA Kranti Kiran. He advised the MLA to prefer only those who had been accessible to local people and actively participated in political activities as candidates.

He stressed on the need for strong publicity campaign on various public welfare schemes initiated by the TRS government. Explaining the party strategy for the polls, he advised the MLA to go to public with development agenda and convince voters that development is possible only with TRS party. He congratulated the MLA for utilizing the development funds of Rs 14 crore allocated to Andole town.

He assured the MLA to provide additional funds for the development of the town. Addressing the aspirants who were not allocated seats in forthcoming elections, he assured them that their services would be recognized at appropriate time. He hoped that TRS would win all the twenty corporator seats in Andole municipality. Chief minister's political secretary MLC Subash Reddy was also present on the occasion.