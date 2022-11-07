KTR shares throwback photo of him 20 years ago

Hyderabad: The Telangana IT and MA&UD Minister K T Rama Rao who is very active onSocial mediaand responds to users who are in trouble shared a throwback picture dated back to 20 years with a caption 20 years ago and now. He often shares posts about political and social causes through his official Twitter handle.

Responding to the pictures, netizens and the party supporters hailed him as a hero.