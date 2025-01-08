KTR Slams Revanth Government Over Unfulfilled Promises

Former Telangana Minister K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) strongly criticized the Revanth Reddy-led government, labeling it as a “lottapisu sarkar” (incompetent government) for its failure to fulfill election promises, particularly those concerning farmers. Speaking at a public meeting, KTR dismissed concerns over the ACB case against him, calling it inconsequential compared to the struggles faced during the Telangana movement.

"When KCR started the party, it was in uncertain times. He put his life at risk, stood firm against odds, and achieved statehood for Telangana," KTR said, emphasizing that the current challenges pale in comparison to those faced during the agitation. "We endured lathi blows for the state, and such cases will not deter us. KCR has built a team of warriors who are fearless in the face of baseless accusations," he added.

KTR alleged that the Revanth government has failed to deliver on its promises even after a year in power. "Rythu Bandhu, a lifeline for farmers under KCR's government, has been completely neglected. Not a single rupee has been provided to farmers," he said. He further accused the government of deceiving farmers with false promises of loan waivers, claiming, "Revanth Reddy’s government swore on temples and then betrayed the people."

Addressing allegations of financial mismanagement by the current government, KTR pointed out, "They spread false propaganda about debts during our tenure, but what have they done to support the people? Even the Medigadda Barrage, despite standing strong, has been neglected without repairs or efforts to provide water."

KTR called on people to hold the Revanth government accountable and demand immediate measures to support farmers. "The people of Telangana should question this government for failing to implement its assurances and abandoning the welfare of the state," he urged.

The sharp remarks from KTR highlight growing political tensions in Telangana as parties gear up for the upcoming elections.