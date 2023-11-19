KTR takes break from campaign, dines at popular eating joints

Hyderabad: Taking a break from his busy election campaigning, BRS working [resident KT Rama Rao visited some of the most iconic food joints in Hyderabad on Friday night.

The places he visited include Shadab Hotel in Madina Chowrasta, Old City and Famous Ice Cream at MJ market. The BRS working president visited these places like a common man, without any protocol. Initially people did not recognise him but later when they recognised who it was, they rushed to him to click selfies with him and also interact with him while he enjoyed his dinner. The restaurant served the Minister a few special delicacies apart from the very famous Hyderabadi biryani.

KTR had some light hearted conversations with the citizens over dinner and also patiently smiled at the mobile

cameras while people took selfies with him.

KTR spent some delightful time with fellow Hyderabadis.