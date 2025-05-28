KTR to extol BRS’ role in transforming TG on tour of UK, US

Hyderabad: The BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Tuesday left for a tour of the United Kingdom and the United States to take part in a mix of political, academic and industry engagements, reflecting Telangana’s growing global stature and his role in shaping Telangana’s modern narrative.

In the UK, he will participate in India Week 2025, hosted by Bridge India in London, where he will deliver the keynote address. The event will be attended by global policymakers and political leaders. KTR’s address will focus on the transformative governance model of BRS government, highlighting Telangana’s innovation-driven development, inclusive policies and global aspirations. He will inaugurate the Knowledge Centre of Pragmatic Design Solutions Limited (PDSL) in Warwick. PDSL provides advanced R&D services to leading automotive brands such as McLaren, Aston Martin, and Jaguar Land Rover. The newly established centre includes a cutting-edge Near Shore Hardware-in-the-Loop (HIL) test facility, which signifies Telangana’s deepening links with global mobility technology ecosystems. KTR’s presence underlines the State’s commitment to fostering technological innovation and international collaboration.

In the US, Rao will be the chief guest at the Telangana Formation Day and BRS silver jubilee celebrations on June 1 at the Comerica Centre in Frisco (Texas). The event, organised by Telangana NRIs, is expected to draw thousands of participants who supported the Telangana movement and continue to contribute to its global recognition. On June 2, he will address Indian students at the University of Texas at Dallas. His interaction with students will focus on themes such as youth leadership, innovation, entrepreneurship and the role of education in nation-building. Known for inspiring young minds through his practical and visionary approach, KTR will encourage them to participate in India’s growth story with a futuristic outlook.