KTR to head new youth wing

Hyderabad: Telangana will have a new wing which will be headed by the Industry Minister K T Rama Rao to address important issues related to youth.



According to sources, the proposed new wing would deal with issuing employment notifications, unemployment dole to jobless youth and skill development programmes to enable the youth to get jobs in the private sector. This, political circles feel, is yet another move by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to lure youth and check growing resentment against the government by the unemployed.

KCR has reportedly decided to constitute the special wing in the government and resolve all youth problems in a phased manner.

Sources told The Hans India that the proposal of creating a new wing for youth had come up during a discussion the Chief Minister was having with officials on the issue of giving notification for filling 50,000 jobs in the government sector and extending unemployment dole.

"The CM wanted to streamline the entire recruitment process through a single window without any delay from the departments in the finalisation of the vacant posts. It was felt that if a special mechanism like the proposed wing was created, the process of issuing notification and implementing schemes like unemployment dole would become easy. A final decision on unemployment allowance is likely to be taken in about a week's time.