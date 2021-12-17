KTR unveils 4 new facilities at Woxsen University

Sangareddy: Industries and IT Minister K T Rama Rao on Thursday unveiled four new facilities at Woxsen University, Kamkole, Sangareddy.

The facilities include Bloomberg Finance Lab-which is said to be among the largest in India, Central Library of 70,000 sft area-perhaps one of the largest in India, ten-acres Mega Sports Arena- considered amongst the best sports infrastructure in South Asia and 75,000 sft High-Tech Academic Block.

These new additions are sectoral first and student-centric state-of-the-Art facilities. The minister said Woxsen is no less than any world-class University in the west. It is truly amazing.

What he liked most besides many other things was its emphasis on research. "You cannot push innovation without good strides in research and produce world-class entrepreneurs. Most of the renowned private institutions have taken this step and Woxsen is treading in the right direction with its focus on research", he added.

