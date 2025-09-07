KTR urges govt to end woes of Sircilla JNTU students

Hyderabad: Sircilla MLA and BRS working president K T Rama Rao has urged the state government to take immediate steps to resolve the problems faced by students of JNTU Engineering College, Sircilla.

He sought immediate action for the construction of permanent college buildings, pointing out that students were suffering after classrooms at the temporary premises in Vemulawada Degree College were locked.

Following reports in the media, KTR spoke to JNTU Vice-Chancellor Kishan Kumar Reddy and the Commissioner of Technical Education, urging them to ensure uninterrupted classes and clear pending rent arrears of the college. He also suggested signing a fresh agreement with the Degree College to continue academic activities until permanent facilities are ready.

The Commissioner of Technical Education promised to release the pending dues immediately and ensure students were not inconvenienced. KTR appealed to the state to prioritise students’ interests and expedite approvals for the new campus at Mandepalli village, where 20 acres were allocated in 2023.

The JNTU Engineering College in Sircilla was sanctioned in 2021 with a budget of Rs 402 crore. The college began its first academic year with 360 students, and the current strength is over 1,000, with hostel accommodation provided to 700 students.

However, the temporary arrangement hit a hurdle as the Degree College principal locked the classrooms after fresh extension orders were not received from the commissioner. Though JNTU officials had sent proposals in July to resolve faculty and accommodation issues, no action was taken so far, prompting KTR to push for urgent intervention from the government.