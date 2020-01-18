KTR urges Thailand delegates to set up furniture park in state

Minister for Industries KT Rama Rao asked the Thailand delegates to set up a furniture park in the state here at Madhapur on Saturday.

Addressing 100-member delegates at India-Thailand Matching and Networking meeting, KT Rama Rao said that the government could enter into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Thailand government to set up the park in the state. He asserted that the Telangana state has been growing higher than the country's growth rate and asked to link Telangana as the gateway of Thailand to India.

The minister also asked the Thailand government to increase the flight services to Telangana to strengthen tourism. "The Krishnapatnam seaport is about 400 km from Hyderabad for the transport of material for the production of rubberwood, Timberwood," KTR said offering a subsidy in the transport.

The Thailand delegation led by Thailand Deputy Prime Minister Jurin Laksanawisit will explore trade relations in tapioca, para wood, rubberwood and others.