KTR yet again questions 'Kya Hua Tera Wada' to PM Modi

Hyderabad: Telangana IT Minister K Taraka Rama Rao on Tuesday took to his Twitter and questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the promises he made to the people of the nation. He wrote, "New goals for 2047 are great. But what about your past promises for 15th August 2022 Hon'ble PM Narendra Modi Ji?

KTR further wrote, "Nation wants to Know. Where is the accountability if you don't even acknowledge your own targets & subsequent failures in accomplishing the same?" Here is the tweet.

Here are some Modi's promises that were mentioned by KTR.



A promise made in 2014 to double the income of the country's farmers by 2022.

In 2014, the promise of providing safe drinking water, electricity, and toilet to every household by 2022.

Modi in 2018 made a promise to make India a $5 Trillion economy.

In 2018, Modi promised that every Indian will have a own house by 2022.

KTR criticized Modi for not fulfilling any of these promises. KTR said that what is the credibility of talking about new things without admitting the failure to achieve the old promises.

Earlier, IT Minister KT Rama Rao on Friday yet again trained guns at Central government over it claims in bringing back black money from the Swiss bank. KTR shared a tweet posted by a handler identified as 'Ground Zero'. The tweet read: #Claim: Bringing back black money

#Reality: Deposits by Indians in Swiss banks has grown by 6 times in last 5 years. In 2021, it saw a more than 50% jump over 2020, #KyaHuaTeraWada The TRS working president has been attacking the BJP-led Central government over its policies and unfulfilled promises. In his another tweet that read: The list of PM @NarendraModi Ji's promises & JUMLAS is never-ending; one for instance



It's time to remind & question Mr Modi for all the fake promises and ask him #KyaHuaTeraWada. #KyaHuaTeraWada is used as a tagline to target PM Modi and his government and questioning him or reminding about the policies and the promises forgotten made to the people since 2014. KTR has been Twitter as weapon to attack the NDA government for a long time now on various issues.