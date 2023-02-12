KTR's jibe at Bhatti Vikramarka leaves House in laughter

Hyderabad: Taking a jibe at Congress leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, the State IT and MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao on Saturday said Vikramarka boasted about the Congress government's achievements in 55 years, but unfortunately the people had made him sit in the Opposition benches.



"I have doubts whether he will sit in the Opposition benches next time or will have to move out of the House," he said.

On the CLP leader's claims that Congress would come to power in the State in nine months, the Minister in a lighter vein replied: "In nine months, children are born but it is tough for you to come to power."

On the Metro Rail advertisement monopoly charges levelled by the CLP leader, the Minister said it was the Congress government that floated tenders under Public Private Partnership (PPP) mode.

As per the terms, the contractor can generate 50 per cent revenue through commercialisation of lands allotted, 45 per cent through ticket sales and five per cent through advertisement, he said.