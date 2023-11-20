  • Menu
KTR's roadshow receives warm welcome in Velogonda

KTRs roadshow receives warm welcome in Velogonda
Highlights

There was a festive atmosphere prevailed at BRS party meeting in Valigonda mandal centre with chants of Jai KCR, Jai KTR and Jai Paila Shekhar Reddy.

A road show was organized with huge cadres of BRS party in velogonda mandal center where Minister KTR attended the program as the chief guest.

Thousands of BRS party ranks participated.

X