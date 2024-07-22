Lashkar Sways to Bonalu Beats

Hyderabad: The lanes and by-lanes leading to Ujjaini Mahakali Temple in Secunderabad were glittering with devotees on Sunday, marking the first day of the two-day Lashkar Bonalu festival.

Women dressed in their best traditional attire, carrying bonams (pots containing rice, turmeric powder, jaggery, curd, covered with neem leaves, and a lamp placed on top) on their heads, were seen patiently waiting in queue lines for their turn. Processions with potharajus dancing to the beat of drums and lane-filling, tower-shaped structures made of paper and sticks filled the crowded streets. Processions with potharajus dancing to the beat of drums and tower-shaped structures made of paper and sticks filled the lanes, which were packed with huge crowds.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy offered pattu clothes to the Goddess. BC Welfare Minister Ponam Prabhakar, along with his family members, presented the first bonam to the Goddess in the early hours at the temple. Ponam Prabhakar said, “Bonams are offered to Goddess Mahakali at Ujjaini Mahakali Temple as part of the Bonalu festival in the month of Asadham. I pray that everyone receives the Goddess's blessings from the heart. I pray for the happiness of all people and timely, good rains. These Bonalu festivals, celebrated with cultural traditions, have been held for hundreds of years, not only in the twin cities of Hyderabad but across Telangana. The government has made all arrangements to avoid disturbances, but no matter how many measures are taken, the cooperation of the people is essential.”

On the first day of the festival, among the VIPs, Himachal Pradesh Governor Bandaru Dattatreya, MLA Malla Reddy, MLA Sriganesh, Women and Child Welfare Minister Seethakka, MP Eatela Rajender Reddy, and many other political leaders lined up at the temple to take darshan. Meanwhile, Union Minister of Coal and Mines Kishan Reddy and his family offered a bonam.

Speaking to the media, Hyderabad City Police Commissioner K Sreenivasa Reddy said, “The police have made elaborate security arrangements to prevent any untoward incidents. Along with GHMC, the Health department, and HMWSSB, all necessary facilities are being provided to the devotees. Around 1,500 police officials and volunteers from various educational institutions and NGOs have been deployed. Additionally, 100 surveillance cameras have been installed, with footage monitored from the control room at Mahakali police station. This year, six dedicated queue lines have been set up, along with special arrangements for those carrying bonam offerings inside the temple.”

According to temple authorities, “The two-day festivities will include ‘Rangam,’ performed by a maiden, Mathangi Swarnalatha, on Monday at 9 am. In a trance, she will answer devotees' questions about what is in store for the State in the coming year. This will be followed by the Ghatam procession, featuring elephant Rupavathi from Karnataka. Elaborate arrangements are being made to ensure the smooth conduct of the events. This year, we are expecting more than 10 lakh devotees for the two-day festival.”

Uma Devi, a resident of Nallakunta, said, “For the past 25 years, I have been coming here to offer Bonam. Each time I present the offering to the Goddess, I feel a deep sense of divinity.”

Sirisha, a local from Bholakpur, said, “Despite the rain, we made sure to visit the temple. I have been coming here for the Bonalu festivals since my childhood.”