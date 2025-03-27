  • Menu
Last Chance: 25% Rebate on LRS Plot Regularization Ends on March 31!
Gadwal: The government has announced that applicants seeking plot regularization under the Layout Regularization Scheme (LRS) can avail of a 25% rebate on fees until March 31, 2025. District Collector B.M. Santosh urged applicants to utilize this opportunity, as the rebate will not be applicable after the deadline.

With just three days remaining, plot owners in all municipalities and gram panchayats across the district must complete their payments to regularize their plots. The Collector emphasized that this limited-time offer should not be missed, and once the deadline passes, the full fee will be applicable without any rebate.

He also assured that approvals will be granted within two to three days after payment. The government has urged all eligible applicants to act quickly and complete their LRS payments before March 31 to benefit from the 25% discount.

