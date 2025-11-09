Launch service resumes from Somasila to Srisailam

Kollapur (Nagarkurnool): The banks of the Krishna River have once again come alive with tourists as the Telangana Tourism Department resumed the much-awaited launch service from Somasila VIP Pushkar Ghat to Srisailam on Saturday.

The service was inaugurated with prayers by Tourism Officer Kalvarala Narasimha, Kollapur Circle Inspector Mahesh, and SI Hrushikesh.

A total of 65 tourists from Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam embarked on the journey, enjoying the beauty of the Krishna River flowing between the Nallamala Hills.

With the relaunch of the Somasila–Srisailam boat service, the Krishna riverfront has once again turned vibrant, bustling with visitors and boating activity. Tourism Unit In-charge Prem Kumar, Deputy Manager Prabhudas, former Sarpanch Bingi Maddileti, and Tourism Police personnel were present during the event.