Lead the way towards a self-reliant India: Guv

Hyderabad: State Governor and University’s Chancellor Jishnu Dev Varma asked the graduating students of Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad (JNTU-H) to embrace creativity, ethics, and human values in this era of rapid technological change. He encouraged the youth to lead the way towards a self-reliant India.

Addressing the gathering as the chief guest at the 13th convocation of JNTU-H on Tuesday, The Governor noted the university’s progress in implementing the National Education Policy (NEP) and in setting high educational standards through the introduction of new courses and innovative digital learning models.

The Chancellor noted that JNTU-H has received Rs 498 crore in research funding from central and state government agencies. He highlighted the admission of 237 foreign students from 25 countries as evidence of the university’s commitment to international standards and its global recognition.

“Real education is not just about acquiring knowledge; it is about using that knowledge to benefit society,” he added.

Jishnu Dev Verma congratulated all the students, faculty, officers, and staff, expressing his joy at the university’s milestone of 50 years.

During the ceremony, a total of 91,840 degrees were conferred for the academic year 2023–2024, including undergraduate, postgraduate, Doctor of Pharmacy, and Doctorate programmes. He congratulated the medal winners, emphasising that the support from parents, teachers, and family members is invaluable to these achievements.