Leaders visit gas leak victims to offer support
Athram Sugunakka and Borancha Srikanth Reddy met those injured in the gas leak at RIMS Hospital
Adilabad: A tragic accident occurred in Pippal Dhari village of Boath Mandal, Adilabad district, on Sunday evening.
A gas leak from a cylinder at the home of Thodasam Sonerav triggered a fire that injured six individuals.
The injured include Sonerav along with Thodasam Lakshman, Bapurao, Sherrav, Gangaprasad, and Mahesh, all of whom are currently receiving treatment at RIMS Hospital.
On learning of the incident, TPCC Vice President Athram Sugunakka and Kisan Congress State General Secretary Borancha Srikanth Reddy visited the hospital on Monday to console the victims.
They inquired into the reasons behind the accident and discussed the medical care being provided with RIMS Director Rathod Jaisingh.
The leaders urged hospital officials to ensure the victims receive quality treatment.
Accompanying them were Congress Party ST Cell State Convener Sunil Jadhav, Mavala Mandal President Dharmapuri Chandrasekhar, senior leaders Nalimela Naveen Reddy, Parankusham Venkatesh, and others.