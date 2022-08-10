Leaders, workers from different parties join TRS

Narayanpet: Leaders and activists of different parties including Congress, CPI, CPM and BJP joined TRS in the presence of Narayanpet MLA Rajender Reddy on Monday.

While welcoming the leaders into the TRS fold the MLA said that TRS is the only party that is truly working for the development and welfare of Telangana people and all other parties including the congress and BJP are anti Telangana and have done nothing for the welfare of this state during the reigns in the past.

The MLA said that the TRS government is the only State government in the country which has taken up innovative welfare and development schemes. He said more than 90 per cent of election promises made by the TRS party have been fulfilled and the people are supporting the party with full majority in all formats of elections. "From the birth of a child to the death of a person, the TRS government has brought unique and innovative schemes and development programmes, where in at least one or the other individual in a family may have been benefited both directly and indirectly. Attracted to such a touching welfare and fast pace development of TRS government many leaders from different parties are joining the TRS. We are sure that the TRS party will win the next general Assembly elections in 2024 with the people's support and will further take up the development and welfare activities with accelerated pace," said the Narayanpet MLA while welcoming the new entrants into the TRS fold.

Prominent BJP leaders from Narayanpet district who joined the TRS party include Boya Laxman, BJP former Narayanpet town president. Present town president Gopi Krishna, BJP senior leaders from Narayanpet Poshal Santosh, town secretary Pula Anji along with 80 other local leaders from different parties joined the TRS party.