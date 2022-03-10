Less fee, more jobs lure Indian students to overseas

Highlights:

♦ While the medical education in India costs anywhere between Rs 80 lakh and Rs 1 crore, the entire course comes for less than Rs 40 lakh in countries like the US, Ukraine

♦ Experts call for increasing the number of colleges and varsities in the country to retain the students

Hyderabad: Despite many institutions like IIM, IIT, All India Institute of Medical Sciences and more providing top-notch education in the country, a majority of students fly abroad to pursue their higher studies.

The Hans India spoke to a few students and the officials seeking to know as to why the young generation prefers studying in abroad than in India. While many felt that cut-throat competition to secure a seat, hefty fee and caste-based reservations as some of the hindrances for them to choose foreign institutions, a few cited also pointed towards quality education and more job opportunities in foreign countries as the reasons.

Nirupama, general secretary, Telangana Private Teachers' Forum said, "There are around 542 recognised medical colleges and each college has 100-250 under-graduate seats. And of these seats, 50 per cent of them are reserved for STs, SCs and OBCs. Hence, the chances of general category students securing a seat drastically come down."

Vishweshwar Rao, director, St Joseph Degree College stated, "Firstly, access to higher education and jobs for students in the country are limited. The number of students studying in universities and colleges in the age group of 18-24 is just 30 per cent. In other countries like the US, UK, Canada, 90-95 per cent students study in their own varsities. There is a need to improve the quality of Indian education and set up more colleges and universities. We have just around 1,000 varsities, whereas US has more than 4,000."

"Education in the country does not go hand-in-hand with technology and infrastructure. Teaching methodology should also be changed with usage of technology," he added.

"Secondly, to provide opportunities to everyone despite reservations, we must have more higher educational institutions. There is also the need to introduce common schools. Instead of having Gurukul, government, Navodaya, national and international schools, we must have a common school," he suggested. On the condition of anonymity, an MBBS student studying in the US said, "With limited medical seats in India and tough competition, those who fail to get a seat by a few marks tend to look out for more options abroad. The main reason for students opting for studies abroad is low cost and higher educational standards. For me to pursue MBBS in India would cost around Rs 75 lakh to 1 crore, whereas in the US my entire six-year course comes for just Rs 35 lakh to 40 lakh."

Sowmya, an MBBS student in Ukraine said, "The major issue is, the private colleges in India charge about Rs 80 lakh to 1 crore for the medicine course, whereas in Ukraine, the entire course costs just Rs 35 to 40 lakh."