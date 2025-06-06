Lessons on good touch, bad touch by anganwadi teachers to students

Hyderabad: The Anganwadi teachers will now teach the students about ‘good touch and bad touch’ as the government is planning to have a tie up with voluntary organisations which work on women security and bring up a policy for security of women.

This was disclosed by the Women and Child Welfare Minister Dhanasari Anasuya (Seethakka) after a brainstorming conference, which has given life to many new ideas for women and child welfare. The minister said that the brainstorming conferences will be organised once every three months. She said by organising such conferences in the districts, the desired goals can be achieved. The voluntary organisations and intellectuals working on women and child welfare gave their valuable suggestions in this conference.

The Minister said that girls will be made aware of ‘good touch and bad touch’ through Anganwadi teachers. She said that voluntary organisations working on the safety of women and girls will be identified and Anganwadis will be linked with them. A meeting would be held soon with voluntary organisations working on women’s rights and strong policies will be formulated for the safety of women. She said that an advisory committee with experts would be formed for women and child welfare. She revealed that the services provided by the department would be further strengthened with their suggestions. Friendship committees will be formed with girls for the protection of girls these committees will work as self-protection teams, said the minister.

Seethakka said that in many places, newborn babies were being abandoned in bushes and garbage dumps. She said that cradles will be set up wherever possible to prevent this. She said that instead of throwing the babies away if they were left in those cradles, the government would take their responsibility.

The Minister said that it was sad that even after 10 years of Telangana’s formation, the rules of the Prevention of Child Marriage Act were not adopted. She announced that the rules would be adopted soon. The Minister said that people should be made aware of the harm caused by child marriages in village assemblies and other government programs. She said that the seeds of ICDS schemes were planted in the Telangana region. She recalled that freedom fighter Durgabai Deshmukh started ICDS in Mahabubnagar in 1972. Based on those experiences, Indira Gandhi expanded the ICDS scheme across the country. She said that Durgabai Deshmukh and Indira Gandhi were the pioneers of Anganwadi services.