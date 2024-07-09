Let's stop abuses, allegations and focus on devpt: Bandi Sanjay

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Monday asked his rival political party leaders to stop abusing each other and focus on development.

Addressing a gathering after laying foundation stone for the development works of Munnuru Kapu Sangham Kalyana Mandapam in Sircilla, he said the elections were over and added that the rival political parties’ leaders should stop scolding each other from now on. “Let’s put aside political criticism and accusations and focus on development. Development of villages is possible only through the coordination of the Centre and the States. The development of the State and the country is possible only if villages and towns are developed. I am ready to take up the responsibility of extending full cooperation on behalf of the Centre on this issue," Bandi Sanjay Kumar said.

Sanjay, who arrived in Sircilla on Monday, was accorded a grand welcome by BJP workers. On the occasion, he visited Munnurukapu Sangham kalyana mandapam in the town and laid the foundation stone for development programmes taken up with MPLADS funds of Rs 10 lakh. A sapling was planted on the premises of kalyana mandapam. Bandi Sanjay was felicitated by the community leaders at a function organized later. On this occasion, he said if the office of the caste association was constructed, it would be useful only to the leaders of the community.

“I am one of you and I am ready to contribute to the public utility activities undertaken by the Munnuru Kapu Community. I will cooperate in the construction of the compound wall as per the proposal of the elders of Munnuru kapu community,” he said. He said he would work tirelessly for the development of the district and added that the Central government was giving top priority to education, health, transport, national highways, railways and welfare sectors. “I will bring funds from the respective sectors and develop the Karimnagar parliamentary constituency. I will take the responsibility of extending full support to the State on behalf of the Central government,” he added.