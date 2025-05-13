‘Let’s transform Telangana into a 1-trn-dollar economy’

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday sought the support of all investors and companies to transform Telangana into a ‘one-trillion-dollar economy’. He urged them to become brand ambassadors for Telangana and showcase the achievements of the state to the world.

Inaugurating the new facility of Sonata Software Ltd in the city, the Chief Minister said the initiatives taken by his government for robust growth, attracting investments, creation of jobs, building great infrastructure and welfare for all sections were part of the ‘Telangana Rising’.

“We are already number one in law and order, according to the Government of India report. We are also top in managing inflation, creation of jobs both in private and government sectors and tax collections”, the CM said, adding that Hyderabad became a hub for global capability centres (GCCs), in both software and life sciences. Telangana also emerged as a leading hub for AI-ready data centres and manufacturing sectors, he added.

IT giants like Microsoft, Cognizant, HCL Tech, Infosys and Wipro have all opened newer campuses and are further expanding, the CM added. He said the Congress government in the state succeeded in attracting more than Rs 3 lakh crore investments since December 2023. “During my trips to the World Economic Forum in Davos, and investor meets in the USA, South Korea, Japan, and Singapore, we have convinced the world that Telangana means business. This year at Davos, we have become the number one state in attracting investments of Rs 1.78 lakh crore,” the Chief Minister claimed.

Listing out the welfare schemes and development programmes launched for the empowerment of women, youth and poorer sections in the state, Revanth Reddy said that the ‘Rajiv Yuva Vikasam’ scheme would provide funding to lakhs of young entrepreneurs. Development of a dry port and connecting it to a seaport in AP, with a dedicated road and rail corridor, building India’s most planned city within Hyderabad, the Future City with AI city, Young India Skills University, the Young India Sports University and Young India integrated residential schools, are among pathbreaking projects taken up by the government, he added.

Stating that Hyderabad city was hosting the Miss World contest, the Chief Minister said the government was planning more such global events in the coming days.