Lies, damn lies, nothing but lies, says KTR on caste census

Hyderabad: BRS working president K. T. Rama Rao suggested on Wednesday that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi change his name to “Election Gandhi”.

Slamming the Congress for not implementing the promises made to the Backward Classes (BCs) during the 2023 Assembly elections, Rama Rao termed the BC declaration a 100 per cent lie.

Reacting to Tuesday’s Assembly session, the BRS leader posted on social media that the Congress government shamelessly “peddled lies” in the name of the BC declaration.

“Lies! Damn Lies! Nothing but lies! Yesterday’s Assembly session clarified two things to the people of Telangana - the disastrous government that has no clarity and the lies you shamelessly peddled in the name of BC Declaration,” wrote KTR, as Rama Rao is popularly known.

“While the government is clueless on the data that was presented yesterday, it is clear that you never had the intention to even work towards a 42 per cent BC reservation The stark U-turn by your Congress government and then shamelessly passing on the buck to the central government clearly shows how committed you are. Proved yet again that all your guarantees and promises and declarations are nothing but political posturing,” said KTR while reacting to the caste survey report tabled in the Assembly.

“You should change your name to Election Gandhi. Your BC declaration is a 100 per cent lie and your commitment is a 100 per cent Farce,” KTR told Rahul Gandhi.

In the BC declaration released at Kamareddy during the Assembly elections, the Congress had promised to increase the BC reservations in local bodies to 42 per cent from the present 23 per cent within six months of assuming power. The Congress party had also promised 42 per cent reservation for BCs in government civil construction and maintenance contracts.

While speaking in the Assembly, KTR accused the Congress government of deceiving BCs by failing to introduce a bill for 42 per cent reservations, as promised in the Kamareddy BC Declaration meeting.

He alleged that the government merely made an announcement and avoided taking real legislative action. “We expected the government to bring a legally binding bill ensuring 42 per cent reservations for BCs. Instead, they issued a mere statement and are calling it historic. BCs will never accept this deception,” the BRS leader said.