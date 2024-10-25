Life Imprisonment for Main Accused in POCSO Case Registered in Hayathnagar Station Limits

Live
Just In
In a shocking case registered under the POCSO Act, the main accused, identified as A1) Kukkalasha @ Saidhaji, wife of Ravi, aged 25 and a homemaker from Gurralapadu Colony, Warangal, Khammam district, has been sentenced to life imprisonment. This verdict was delivered by Special Sessions Judge Mrs. Harisha in LB Nagar, on October 25, 2024.
The case, Cr. No. 1281/2022, involved the abduction and torture of a minor girl, forcing her into a prostitution ring. The accused was found guilty under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 366(A), 370, 370(A), 373, 448, 506, 509, and 363 read with 511, as well as Sections 3, 4 & 5 of the PITA Act and Section 81 of the Juvenile Justice Act.
In addition to life imprisonment, the court imposed a fine of ₹3,19,000 on the accused. The prosecution was represented by Additional Public Prosecutors, Mrs. Komalatha and Naresh Kumar, who presented their arguments during the trial.