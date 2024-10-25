  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Life Imprisonment for Main Accused in POCSO Case Registered in Hayathnagar Station Limits

Life Imprisonment for Main Accused in POCSO Case Registered in Hayathnagar Station Limits
x
Highlights

In a shocking case registered under the POCSO Act, the main accused, identified as A1) Kukkalasha @ Saidhaji

In a shocking case registered under the POCSO Act, the main accused, identified as A1) Kukkalasha @ Saidhaji, wife of Ravi, aged 25 and a homemaker from Gurralapadu Colony, Warangal, Khammam district, has been sentenced to life imprisonment. This verdict was delivered by Special Sessions Judge Mrs. Harisha in LB Nagar, on October 25, 2024.

The case, Cr. No. 1281/2022, involved the abduction and torture of a minor girl, forcing her into a prostitution ring. The accused was found guilty under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 366(A), 370, 370(A), 373, 448, 506, 509, and 363 read with 511, as well as Sections 3, 4 & 5 of the PITA Act and Section 81 of the Juvenile Justice Act.

In addition to life imprisonment, the court imposed a fine of ₹3,19,000 on the accused. The prosecution was represented by Additional Public Prosecutors, Mrs. Komalatha and Naresh Kumar, who presented their arguments during the trial.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick