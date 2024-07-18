Live
Lingala SI Jaganmohan Arrests Gang Leader Involved in 7 Crime Cases
The Lingala police have apprehended the gang leader who is the prime accused in seven crime cases in Nagar Kurnool district.
Nagarkurnool: The Lingala police have apprehended the gang leader who is the prime accused in seven crime cases in Nagar Kurnool district. According to the police, a theft occurred at the house of Makam Chinna Ramulu in Lingala Mandal center on July 11th. Following the complaint filed by the victim, a case was registered at the Lingala police station.
Lingala SI Jaganmohan took up the investigation of the incident. On the night of the 11th, three individuals were found roaming suspiciously on the road and were identified through CCTV footage. SI Jaganmohan detained and interrogated the three suspects, who subsequently confessed to the theft. During the investigation, it was revealed that one of the three individuals, Ballari Ajay, was the main accused in seven crime cases.
SI Jaganmohan presented the suspects before the Achampet magistrate and remanded them into custody. The district SP, Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunath, commended Lingala SI Jaganmohan for his prompt and efficient handling of the case, leading to the arrest of gang leader Ballari Ajay.