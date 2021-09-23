Liquor licenses extended till Nov 30 in Telangana

Liquor licenses have been extended till November 30 by the Telangana government. The last date for the to attain the license is supposed to end on October 30 but was extended for another month. The new excise policy will come into effect on November 1.



The Telangana government, for the first time announced the liquor license reservations for SCs, STs and BCs which is a part of the new excise policy. It is likely that the license charges will go up with the new policy. After the government announced the new liquor policy, the excise department said that they are also planning to provide concessions on license fees and application fees to SC and ST communities.

The reservations have been provided by the government to give a push to the entrepreneurs among the backward castes by providing reservations in tender and auction of liquor shops.