Liquor scam case: Hearimg on Kavitha's bail petition on April 4

Liquor scam case: Hearimg on Kavithas bail petition on April 4
Delhi/Hyderabad: The hearing on MLC Kavitha's bail petition in Delhi Liquor scam case is adjourned to April 4.

The Rouse Avenue Court scheduled for hearing on April 4 at 2:30 p.m.

Long arguments, Singhvi sought time to ED reply registrar

Kavita's lawyers said they will file a rejoinder on April 3 evening

