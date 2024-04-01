Live
Liquor scam case: Hearimg on Kavitha's bail petition on April 4
Highlights
The hearing on MLC Kavitha's bail petition in Delhi Liquor scam case is adjourned to April 4.
Delhi/Hyderabad: The hearing on MLC Kavitha's bail petition in Delhi Liquor scam case is adjourned to April 4.
The Rouse Avenue Court scheduled for hearing on April 4 at 2:30 p.m.
Long arguments, Singhvi sought time to ED reply registrar
Kavita's lawyers said they will file a rejoinder on April 3 evening
