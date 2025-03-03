Lively talks on diverse topics held at TEDx event

Hyderabad: Anurag University played host to TEDxAnuragU 2025 centred around the theme “Next is Now”. The event aimed to spark conversations on progress, reform and the urgency of embracing the future. Discussions ranged from revolutionising education and reimagining leadership to leveraging creativity, sustainability, and emerging technologies. The speakers explored how resilience, innovation, and the power of networks are shaping a rapidly evolving world, inspiring attendees to think beyond conventions and take charge of change.

Among the prominent speakers were Dr BVR Mohan Reddy, founder of Cyient and former Chairperson of NASSCOM, who shared his perspective on the future of AI and how to leverage its potential. Akkineni Amala, actress, activist and founder of Blue Cross, spoke on reform and kindness, underlining the need for social responsibility and change.

Education reform was a key focus of the event, with Dr Jayaprakash Narayan, former IAS officer and the founder of FDR and Lok Satta party, delivering a talk on the necessity of reforms in school education. He addressed critical issues in the education system and called for structural improvements.

Creativity and unconventional learning were also given equal importance. Agniv Vinoth, a young video creator, inspired attendees with his out-of-the-box perspective, challenging the limitations of traditional education.

Sandilya Pisapati, violinist, singer, composer and an alumnus of Anurag University took the audience through the art of blending melody with storytelling, showcasing the transformative power of music. Nishtha Yogesh’s session showcased how ideas can transform lives and how she is inspiring women to take up leadership roles. In addition to the talks, the event featured mesmerising performances, including sand art, which added an artistic touch to the proceedings. The event provided a dynamic platform for exchanging ideas, inspiring attendees to break boundaries and take action in their respective fields.