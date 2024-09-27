  • Menu
Illegal Constructions Demolished in Shilpa Venture, Sangareddy

llegal Constructions Demolished in Shilpa Venture, Sangareddy
Authorities have begun demolishing illegal constructions in the Shilpa Venture located in Sangareddy district.

Sangareddy: Authorities have begun demolishing illegal constructions in the Shilpa Venture located in Sangareddy district. The operation focuses on restoring the Nallavagu, a local water body, by clearing encroachments made by the venture's management. Officials are using bulldozers to remove unauthorized structures and restore the natural flow of the stream.

The Shilpa Venture, spread across 70 acres, is reported to have encroached upon nearly a kilometer of the Nallavagu’s area, where they had constructed a park.

Authorities have marked a 20-meter boundary around the stream and are actively removing the illegal structures built within this zone. The demolition aims to recover the encroached land and preserve the water body for future use.

