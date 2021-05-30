Lockdown extended in Telangana for 10 days, increases relaxation time

Telangana Lockdown: Telangana government has decided to extend the lockdown in the state for another 10 days but it increased the relaxation time from 6 AM to 1 PM. The coronavirus outbreak continues in the state. More than three thousand positive cases are registered every day. At the same time, the number of people recovering from the corona is also increasing significantly. Researchers say that the count of coronavirus cases in the state will decrease in another week. In this context, the second phase of lockdown imposed by the government in the state will end today. Thus, the key decision has been taken at the cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister KCR at Pragati Bhavan today on the issue of lockdown.



Even KTR also tweeted the same on his Twitter page and made the news reach the people.





Cabinet meeting has resolved to continue Telangana lockdown for another 10 days and daily relaxation has been extended from 6 am to 1 pm



Limited revival of economic activity is also consented. Guidelines will be issued soon — KTR (@KTRTRS) May 30, 2021

Well, the state government also decided to provide vaccination on priority for the students who are going overseas for their higher education.





Cabinet has decided that Students going overseas for higher education will be given vaccination on priority so they can travel safely



Guidelines will be issued soon with details — KTR (@KTRTRS) May 30, 2021

Well, KTR also tweeted that cabinet has resolved the issue of establishing 7 medical colleges





Cabinet has resolved to establish 7 medical colleges at Mahbubabad, Sangareddy, Jagtyal, Nagar Kurnool, Wanaparthy, Kothagudem & Manchirial



Prior to formation of Telangana, only 4 Govt medical colleges were built. From 2014 -18, KCR Govt has established 5 & now 7 more to come up — KTR (@KTRTRS) May 30, 2021

On the other hand, 2,982 people were diagnosed positive within the last 24 hours in Telangana. 436 new cases were registered in Greater Hyderabad. It is said that this is the lowest number in recent times. At the same time, 3,837 people recovered and 21 died with Covid-19. While the recovery rate in the country is 90.8 per cent and coming to the state it is 93 per cent. The death rate is also lower than the national average (1.2 per cent), according to the state (0.56 per cent).

So far 5,74,026 positive cases have been registered in the state and 5,33,862 have recovered from the corona. Another 36,917 are being treated. The total death toll rose to 3,247. The state-wide recovery rate has risen to 93 per cent. Adilabad district had the lowest number of 12 positive cases when compared to other districts.