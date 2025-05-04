Loyalty to party will ensure positions, promises Naini

Hanumakonda: Warangal West MLA Naini Rajender Reddy stated that everyone who worked hard for the Congress Party’s victory will be rewarded with positions.

On Saturday, a meeting of the Warangal West Constituency was held at the Hanumakonda District Congress Office, chaired by the District president in the presence of PCC observers and Hanumakonda District Party Organizational In-charges Vinay Reddy and Maqsood Ahmed, along with Warangal MP Kadiyam Kavya.

Presiding over the meeting, Nainistated that the process of forming organisational committees of the Congress Party has begun. He said that they had already held a district-level party meeting and that meetings in all constituencies would be completed soon. He urged workers not to be disheartened and assured them that those who worked for the party would be recognised. He emphasised that division-level and booth-level leaders are the foundation of the party.

Meanwhile, MP Kavya said that the Party stands ahead in serving the people and addressing their needs. She stated that the Congress government is balancing both development and welfare like two eyes. The District Organizational In-charges urged the members to prove their strength in local body and municipal elections while spreading awareness of the Congress government’s welfare schemes among the public.